CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help identifying three people believed to be involved in the vandalism of a King Street restaurant.

The incident happened May 24 in the alley between 474 King Street and 468 King Street, which is El Jefe restaurant.

Via CPD

Via CPD

Via CPD

Six people total were involved, according to CPD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD Investigator King at kingam@charleston-sc.gov or (843) 720-3913.