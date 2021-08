CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – When Charleston Police Department (CPD) Sergeant Justin Kursh came across a social media post about a young girl whose bike was in need of repair, he jumped into action.

Instead of just helping to repair her bike, Sgt. Kursh went a step further.

He contacted CPD’s Community Outreach Unit and was able to get the girl a new bike thanks to the Pedals for Peanuts program.

Sgt. Kursh delivered the bike to her and snapped a photo of her excited reaction.