CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is responding to a Tuesday evening collision with injuries at Calhoun Street and Courtenay Drive that has shut down traffic in the area.

According to CPD, the collision involved four vehicles.

All lanes in the area were closed as of 5:00 p.m. and the SC30 exit ramp onto Calhoun Street was blocked.

