CPD: Several first responders injured in riots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Sunday issued a statement regarding Saturday night’s events.

CPD says that their main priority is “the preservation of life, property, and the overall safety of our community.”

According to CPD, while thankfully there was no loss of life, “several police officers and firefighters received minor injuries” while responding to protests that devolved into riots in downtown Charleston. Police vehicles were damaged as well.

CPD said that they stand in solidarity with those who wish to peacefully demonstrate and will protect and champion that right. However, after a day of peaceful protests on Saturday, “criminal behavior, some spontaneous, while other acts were clearly coordinated and organized with direct purpose to cause destruction, began occurring.”

At least seven people were arrested on charges of loitering, burglary, and damage to private property. A number of pending arrests are likely to be made.

Sunday night’s response is expected to be more deliberate, according to CPD Chief Luther Reynolds:

“We will act decisively and swiftly to those participating in this type of behavior in our city.”

Everyone is asked to respect the county-wide curfew from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Anyone with photos/videos/evidence is asked to contact CPD, as they are working to identify anyone involved in this weekend’s criminal activity.