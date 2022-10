CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department took one person into custody Tuesday evening after shots were fired during an argument.

According to CPD, officers were called to a business on Queen Street just after 5:00 p.m.

CPD said that the two employees were fighting, and at least one shot was fired during the altercation.

No one was injured, but one employee was detained.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.