CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is responding Thursday night to a Downtown Charleston home after a subject fled a traffic stop.

According to CPD, officers were on scene at a home on Blake Street between American and Aiken streets as of 10:30 p.m.

CPD said that the subject ran into a residence, but it is unclear whether the subject lives at that home.

CPD said that there is no threat to the public, but some traffic has been restricted.

The suspect was taken into custody around midnight, according to CPD.

