CPD: Suspect in officer-involved shooting was previously arrested for brandishing deadly weapon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department on Thursday held a press conference in reference to the Wednesday officer-involved shooting in West Ashley.

According to CPD, George Grayson Sanner (25) is the suspect in the case.

Arrest records show that Sanner was recently arrested on February 23 on charges of brandishing with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and disorderly conduct.

He was released on a $20,514 bond.

