CPD: Suspect wanted for aggravated assault

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Thursday released the identity of a man wanted for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

According to CPD, Jonathan Romain Montgomery-Coleman (26) is wanted in connection to a January 20 incident in which he and another individual beat a homeless man then left him near a store at 80 Columbus Street.

The report states that that a witness saw the victim laying in the street and stopped to render aid and call EMS. The victim was taken to MUSC.

Officers checked security cameras at a nearby business and saw “two black males in their 20s dragging the victim from the street and leaving him in front of the store,” then fleeing towards Hanover Street.

Roman is 5’11 and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

CPD issued the following statement:

This is a despicable and an egregious act of violence that will not be tolerated in our city. Our detectives continue to work diligently to identify any and all of the suspects that were involved in this incident. Anyone with information about this incident or can identify the suspect(s) are encouraged to call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective.