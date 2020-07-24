CPD: Third juvenile arrested in connection to Tom DiLorenzo shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Thursday announced the arrest of a third juvenile suspect in connection to the July 17 attempted robbery and shooting of Tom DiLorenzo.

The 15-year-old suspect is being held at the juvenile detention center on charges of attempted robbery and murder. He will have a family court hearing.

Two other juveniles were arrested last week.

We are following this developing story.

