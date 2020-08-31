CPD to host blessing of new SAFE boat

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Tuesday will bless their new 25 foot SAFE boat.

The ceremony will begin at 2:00 p.m. at the Charleston Maritime Center.

The SAFE boat is a quick response boat that can operate in inclement weather. It was purchased with federal funds provided by the Department of Homeland Security’s 2019 Port Security Grant Program.

The addition of this boat to the CPD fleet will “drastically improve the ability of the Harbor Patrol Unit to respond to calls for service, perform search and rescue operations, and strengthen the overall security of our port.”