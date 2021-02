CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Friday will host a press conference on the death of Wayne Wade.

Wade died February 2 due to injuries sustained in a January 17 shooting at Bridgeview Apartment Complex.

Wade’s widow will be in attendance at the briefing. It will begin at 1:00 p.m. in the CPD Training Room at 180 Lockwood Boulevard.