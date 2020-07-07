CPD to strictly enforce ‘Brandishing of Deadly Weapons’ Ordinance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department announced on Tuesday that they will shift their response to the brandishing of deadly weapons from their current education-focused model to one of more strict enforcement.

The decision comes “in light of recent events,” according to CPD.

The Ordinance is found in Section 21-219 of the Charleston Code of Ordinances. It defines ‘brandish’ as “to wave or flourish menacingly, to display ostentatiously, threateningly, angrily, or aggressively” and ‘deadly weapon’ as “any device or object designed, made, or adapted to be used for the purpose of inflicting bodily injury or death, including firearms.”

Under the terms of the Ordinance, it is “unlawful for any person to brandish any deadly weapon to to any person or the public at large within the city limits.”

CPD says that those in non-compliance are subject to arrest. The ordinance notes that in addition to the “penalty as may be imposed by the court, the weapon shall be forfeited to the city, and be destroyed.”