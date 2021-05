CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is responding to a Monday night shooting in the area of Johnson Street.

CPD said that the shooting happened shortly before 9:25 p.m.

According to CPD, one victim ran to a residence on Morrison Drive and the other ran to a residence on Johnson Street.

Both were taken to the hospital.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.