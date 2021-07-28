CPD: Two injured in shootings, investigators working to determine whether incidents were related

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating after two people were injured in Wednesday night shootings.

According to CPD, officers responded to the Shires Apartments on Little John Drive in reference to a shooting. One man was taken to MUSC.

Around 9:30 p.m., another victim showed up to MUSC in a private vehicle. CPD is “trying to determine where this shooting occurred and if the two shootings are related.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at (843)743-7200.

