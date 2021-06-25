CPD: Two injured in West Ashley shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Friday evening shooting on the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive.

According to CPD, two people were shot around 4:00 p.m. They both sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

CPD did not provide any suspect information, but said that the investigation is ongoing.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.