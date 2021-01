CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Sunday night shooting at the Bridgeview Apartments.

According to CPD, two adults were shot around 8:00 p.m. CPD does not expect the injuries to be fatal.

News 2 is en route to the scene and working to learn more. We will provide updates as more details become available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD.

