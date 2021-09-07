Charleston PD: Suspicious package closes portion of Wappoo Road in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is responding to a report of a suspicious package on the 1000 block of Wappoo Road in West Ashley.

West Ashley Commander for the Charleston Police Department, Lt. King, said they received a call regarding a suspicious package around 11:45 a.m.

He said the department has closed at least two blocks while the Charleston Fire Department and the city’s Bomb Squad vet the package.

The roadway is closed between Highway 61 and Meadowlawn Drive.

CPD tells motorists to use alternate routes “until further notice.”

Limited information is available at this time, and News 2 will update this story as we receive any new details.

Count on 2 for updates.