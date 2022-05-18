CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Wednesday detained a woman after she allegedly pointed a gun at officers then fired into the air.

According to CPD, the call for a mental health incident at a home on Pristine View Road came in around 4:33 p.m. The woman allegedly tried to strike someone with a bat, then went into the home and armed herself.

Around 5:44 p.m., the woman came out of the home “and was allegedly pointing [the firearm] at officers before then firing at least one gunshot into the air.”

CPD said that the armed woman continued walking in and out of the home “and made some concerning statements.”

Around 6:08 p.m., she was peacefully detained and EMS was called to assist.

