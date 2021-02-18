CPD working auto-pedestrian fatality on Folly Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is on scene at a fatal auto-pedestrian collision on Folly Road that occurred around 7:19 p.m. Thursday.
According to CPD, northbound and southbound lanes of Folly Road near Crosscreek Road are closed.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.
Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.