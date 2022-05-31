CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Tuesday took a man into custody after an hours-long barricaded subject situation at a Motel 6 on Savannah Highway.

According to CPD, officers were on scene shortly before 5:00 p.m. as they attempted to get a subject wanted on several warrants, including armed robbery, to exit. He refused, barricading himself in a room.

The area was blocked off as officers worked to maintain a safe perimeter and lure the subject out.

Around 6:30 p.m., the man surrendered peacefully.

According to CPD, officers are blocking off the area around Skylark Drive to set up a perimeter.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.