CPD working to identify individuals connected to Downtown assault

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Tuesday is working to identify a group involved in a February 27 aggravated assault in Downtown Charleston.

According to CPD, the incident happened shortly after 11:00 p.m. at the intersection of King and Calhoun Streets.

Six white men in their late teens/early twenties are being sought as suspects/witnesses.

CPD offered the following descriptions:

Suspect 1 is wearing black short sleeve shirt, dark pants and a dark baseball cap.

Suspect 2 is wearing a pink/red shirt, khakis pants and a white baseball cap with dark rim

Suspect 3 is wearing a pink/red shirt and jeans

Suspect 4 is wearing a pink/purple polo style short sleeve shirt and khakis shorts

Suspect 5 is wearing a blue/gray short sleeve button up shirt and dark pants

Suspect 6 is wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD Investigator Martin at (843) 720-6433 or martine@charleston-sc.gov