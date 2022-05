CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man connected to an ongoing car break-in investigation.

According to CPD, the break-ins have been reported in Downtown Charleston.

Anyone with information about the individual is asked to contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at (843) 743-7200 and ask to speak with the on duty CPD Central detective.

