CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking the public to help identify a man possibly connected to a March 18 car theft.

According to CPD, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at 687 King Street. The stolen vehicle has been recovered, but the investigation is ongoing.

The subject is a white man with short brown hair and a tattoo on the outside of his white calf.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at (843) 743-7200.