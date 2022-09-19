CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking the public for assistance in identifying a man believed to have been in a vehicle involved in a September 16 hit and run.

According to CPD, the incident happened shortly before 2:00 a.m. at the intersection of Meeting and Columbus Streets.

The man has a distinctive tattoo on his left arm.

CPD said that there are no warrants for the man, but investigators want to question him about the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Investigator J. Bordallo at (843) 937-3437 or Sgt. K. Ryan at (843) 901-3746.