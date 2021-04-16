CPD working to identify person involved in ‘weapons-related incident’ at West Ashley hotel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Friday released images of a person connected to a March 3 ‘weapons-related incident’ at the Town & Country Inn Suites on Savannah Highway.

According to the incident report, CPD was dispatched to the location astound 8:50 a.m. in reference to shots fired. They discovered two vehicles damaged by gunfire.

The subject had already fled the scene, but was caught on the hotel surveillance system.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at (843) 743-7200.