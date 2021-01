CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a January 26 robbery at Check Into Cash on Savannah Highway.

CPD describes him as “a black male between 25-35 years old, about 5’7″ to 5’9″ and approximately 160 pounds.”

He may have been seen carrying a white garbage bag in the area of Arlington Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at (843) 743-7200.