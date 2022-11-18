CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is urging people to lock their cars in order to keep firearms out of the wrong hands.

According to CPD, 139 guns have been stolen out of cars in the past 10 months. The majority of those guns, 86%, were stolen from unlocked cars.

“A firearm being stolen from an unlocked motor vehicle is simply unacceptable,” said CPD Chief Luther Reynolds. “The associated violence and injury that can result from stolen guns cause irreparable harm to our community.”

Reynolds is encouraging everyone to lock their cars, hide valuables, and secure firearms in the home.