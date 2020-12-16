CPD’s annual Santa’s Escort Ride to deliver gifts to Ronald McDonald House and Fisher House Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department will be hosting their annual “Santa’s Escort Ride” this morning to deliver gifts to the Ronald McDonald House and Fisher House.

The ride will begin at the Charleston Police Department with the elves loading the sleigh and leaving the station at 10 a.m.

Santa will pick up donations from three businesses along King St. and then head to the Ronald McDonald House and Fisher House to drop off gifts.

Although things may look a bit different due to COVID, the goal of bringing some holiday cheer remains the same.