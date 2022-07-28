CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A youth program hosted each summer by the Charleston Police Department (CPD) held an end of season celebration Thursday.

Camp Hope is a seven-week program designed to build relationships between kids in the community and law enforcement.

Monday through Friday of each week during the program, kids and CPD officers participate in activities like kayaking, cooking classes, and visiting local parks.

To celebrate the end of the season, CPD hosted a celebration complete with water slides, games, hot dogs, and ice cream.