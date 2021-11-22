Craft soda company expanding operations in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A craft beverage company that originated in Downtown Charleston is expanding operations in the Lowcountry.

Cannonborough Beverage Company creates “craft sodas and mixers made from whole ingredients including fruits, herbs, and spices.”

Flavors range from classics like ginger beer to unique profiles like strawberry jalapeno and grapefruit elderflower.

The expansion will build on the company’s existing facility, located at 1750 Signal Point Road, and “will increase the company’s capacity and production capabilities.” Plans for a commissary kitchen are also in the works.

An additional 22 jobs are expected to be created as a result of the expansion. Click here for more information.