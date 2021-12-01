Craft spirits distillery opening in Charleston

As high tide laps against the sea wall tourist walk down the Battery in Charleston, S.C. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city’s peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A craft spirit and distilling company on Wednesday announced plans to open a facility in Charleston.

Beyond Distilling Company was founded in 2019. It “produces world-class spirits emphasizing both local and exotically sourced ingredients of the highest quality.”

Over $767,000 is being invested in the new facility, which will be located at 2157 Rich Street. There will be an on-site restaurant as well as an event space.

The company is accepting applications for employment at the new facility, which is expected to be completed in early 2022. There are 63 positions to fill. Those interested in applying should email info@beyonddistillingcompany.com