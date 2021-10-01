Craft, vendor show coming to Tanger Outlet

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., (WCBD) – Over 50 local artisans are coming to North Charleston to participate in a craft and vendor show.

This & That Craft and Vendor Show will be at Tanger Outlet on October 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Vendors will have décor, foods, clothes, accessories, plants, and more available for purchase.

Booths will be set up throughout Tanger Outlet, so guests can browse both the vendors and the outlet’s staple stores.

To inquire about participating as a vendor, email thisandthatcharleston@tangeroutlets.com