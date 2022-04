UPDATE: APRIL 15, 2022 | 9:02 A.M. – The crash is now cleared.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Friday morning crash is blocking one lane on US-17 southbound near the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the crash happened around 8:24 a.m. at the end of the bridge in Mount Pleasant.

This is right past Magrath Darby Boulevard.

The left lane is shut down while crews work the incident., SCDOT cameras show.

No injuries have been reported.