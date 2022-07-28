CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation reports a portion of I-526 is blocked as of 9:50 p.m. Thursday due to a collision.

The incident happened at 9:42 p.m.

All lanes of I-526 east between exit 20 Virginia Avenue in North Charleston and Exit 23A Clements Ferry Road Southbound were blocked as of 10:15 p.m.

The Charleston Police Department said that multiple vehicles were involved and multiple people were injured. Delays are expected in the area.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.