UPDATE: According to CPD, eastbound lanes of Folly Road reopened at 10:50 a.m.

—

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are responding to a multi-vehicle collision on Folly Road eastbound.

Charleston Police Department says eastbound lanes on Folly Road are closed from George Griffith to Fort Johnson Road.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Traffic is being diverted. Motorists are asked to use cation when traveling in the area.