CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies closed Maybank Highway on Wadmalaw Island following a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle veered off the road and struck a tree around 8:30 a.m.

The incident happened near 4713 Maybank Highway and resulted in a serious injury.

Deputies were working the scene as of 9:30 a.m.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated