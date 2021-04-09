Crash involving 18-wheeler leads to gas leak and both sides of I-526 to close

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash involving an 18-wheeler that has lead to a gas leak in West Ashley.

According to officials, I-526 W is closed from Leeds Ave. to Savannah Highway and I-526 E is closed from Savannah Highway to Glenn McConnell due to the crash with an 19-wheeler and another vehicle.

As of 5:34 a.m., the lanes still remain closed and Charleston Fire Department, Police Department, and EMS are on the scene responding to the crash.

Officials tell News 2 that apparently the motorists involved have non-life threatening injuries.

The 18-wheeler is leaking gasoline at the time and officials ask motorists to avoid the area as they work to clear the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.