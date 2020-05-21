Crash involving Charleston County deputy injures 2 in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a crash with a civilian on Old Towne Road early Thursday morning.

Capt. Roger Antonio with CCSO said the deputy was driving a county vehicle when the crash occurred around 6:00 a.m. on Old Towne Road near North Hillside Drive.

The civilian driver suffered serious injuries. The deputy received non-life-threatening injuries.

Photos of the crash showed the civilian vehicle on its side with heavy damage.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

