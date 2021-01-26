Crash involving dump truck snarls traffic on I-26 eastbound

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A crash snarled traffic on I-26 eastbound during the Tuesday morning commute.

Officials with the North Charleston Fire Department responded to the crash just before 8:00 a.m. which they said involved a dump truck.

The left two lanes near mile marker 211 were closed as crews worked to clear the scene.

Traffic was backed up from Summerville to downtown Charleston, with some travel times reaching over an hour.

There is no word on any injuries. Count on us for updates.