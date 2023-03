CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is responding to a Wednesday evening crash involving a pedestrian that has shut down traffic on a major interstate.

According to CPD, the incident happened on I-26 eastbound near the Meeting Street exit.

Traffic was being diverted as of shortly after 8:00 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and may be updated.