NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists traveling on I-26 Tuesday morning may experience delays after an eastbound crash.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 211.

This is near the Aviation Avenue interchange.

The crash prompted the closures of two lanes, causing a backup for miles.

SCDOT traffic cameras show crews on the scene.

As of now, no injuries have been reported.

See live updates below with Count on 2 Traffic: