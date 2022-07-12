NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists traveling on I-26 Tuesday morning may experience delays after an eastbound crash.
According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 211.
This is near the Aviation Avenue interchange.
The crash prompted the closures of two lanes, causing a backup for miles.
SCDOT traffic cameras show crews on the scene.
As of now, no injuries have been reported.
See live updates below with Count on 2 Traffic: