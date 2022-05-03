NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Tuesday morning crash involving a tractor-trailer blocked all lanes on I-26 eastbound in North Charleston.

The crash happened around 5:35 a.m. near mile marker 209.

This is two miles west of the Ashley Phosphate Road/US-52 connector interchange.

Lance Corporal Nick Pye said a tractor-trailer struck an unoccupied, disabled vehicle on the side of the interstate. Both vehicles went off the road and caught on fire.

SCDOT cameras showed a tractor-trailer flipped on its side as crews worked the scene.





The crash shut down lanes, causing a miles-long backup before one lane reopened to traffic.

The operator of the truck was injured and taken to Trident Hospital.

Editor’s Note: This is developing with updates to come as News 2 receives more information. Count on 2 for updates.

*Truck fire video provided by William Hanley