MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Thursday morning crash is blocking one lane on I-526 eastbound near the Wando Bridge.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the crash happened around 7:40 a.m., near mile marker 28.

This is just two miles west of the Long Point Road interchange.

The crash prompted a closure of the eastbound left lane.

SCDOT traffic cameras show crews working the incident and traffic backed up for miles.

The crash also shut down the westbound lane which reopened just after 8 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.