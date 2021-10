CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) has closed a portion of Septima P. Clark Parkway following a Thursday night multi-vehicle crash and fire.

According to CFD, the incident happened at Septima P. Clark Parkway and I-26.

Septima P Clark at I-26W closed due to multi vehicle accident and vehicle fire. Roadway closed at this time – anticipated closure could last for the next hour. #ChsNews — Charleston Fire Dept (@Charleston_Fire) October 22, 2021

The road was closed as of 10:40 p.m. and could be closed for at least an hour, according to CFD.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.