DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Credit One Charleston Open on Tuesday cancelled Tuesday night matches as severe weather moves through the Lowcountry.

Thunderstorms with threats for serious wind and the ability to produce tornadoes are expected during the evening.

Matches on the courts as of 5:00 p.m. are expected to continue until officials deem it is unsafe to do so.

Ticket holders will be notified via email about next steps.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.