CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Credit One Charleston Open tennis tournament will honor a late tennis pro from South Carolina who broke barriers in the sport.

Born in Clarendon County, Althea Gibson was the first African American player to win a Grand Slam or compete in Wimbledon. She went on to win 11 Grand Slam titles and was considered a top 10 player in the world.

July 6, 1957 – Queen Elizabeth II presents winners trophy to Althea Gibson who won the women’s title in the All England Lawn Tennis Championship at Wimbledon. (AP Photo)

On April 2, Gibson’s family will be at the Credit One stadium for a ceremony rededicating a club court in her honor.

Following the dedication ceremony, a private screening of a documentary about her life will be held at the Riviera Theater.