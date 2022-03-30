CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Credit One Charleston Open tennis tournament will honor a late tennis pro from South Carolina who broke barriers in the sport.
Born in Clarendon County, Althea Gibson was the first African American player to win a Grand Slam or compete in Wimbledon. She went on to win 11 Grand Slam titles and was considered a top 10 player in the world.
On April 2, Gibson’s family will be at the Credit One stadium for a ceremony rededicating a club court in her honor.
Following the dedication ceremony, a private screening of a documentary about her life will be held at the Riviera Theater.