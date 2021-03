AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District is on the scene of a structure fire in Awendaw, reporting a kitchen fire causing smoke in the area.

According to dispatch, the call came in for a structure fire on the 5100 block off Bedaw Farm Dr. at 5:36 a.m.

Officials tell News 2 that the bulk of the fire has been put out and no injuries are reported. Crews remain on the scene to check for any extensions.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.