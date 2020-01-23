Crews at scene of structure fire on James Island

James Island, S.C. (WCBD) – The James Island Fire Department is responding to a structure fire on the 1100 block of Jeffrey Drive.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 11:30 p.m.

Witnesses said there was a large first responder presence.

We reached out the the fire chief, who told us he was at the scene and would provide details once they become clear, as this is a developing situation.

We have crews en route to the scene.

