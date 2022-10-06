CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – St. Andrews and Charleston fire crews responded to a structure fire that happened Thursday morning.

Crews responded to a fire in progress around the 700 block of Catawba Road just after 6:30 a.m.

St. Andrews Fire said controlling the fire was challenging due to “hoarding conditions,” however, crews were able to tame the blaze within 40 minutes of dispatch.

The home was occupied by two people who escape without obvious injuries, crews said. The homeowner was sent to the hospital as a precaution.

The cause and origin of the fire are currently under investigation by the St. Andrews Chief Fire marshal.