Crews Chevrolet hosting fundraiser for Lowcountry Food Bank

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews Chevrolet will host a Halloween fundraiser for Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) next Saturday, October 31.

The organizations are asking for foods — such as canned meat, low-sodium beans, fruit in 100% fruit juice, low-sodium vegetables, whole grains (like brown rice), and baby formula — as well as monetary donations.

To supplement donations, “Crews Chevrolet and Collision will match food pounds collected pound for pound” and “GM Financial will match monetary donations dollar for dollar up to $8,000.”

Food trucks will be on site at Crews Chevrolet from 11:30 a.m. to 2:– p.m. “for those who make a donation or volunteer.”

LCFB plans to announce the final totals around 3:00 p.m.

